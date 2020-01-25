Hemp Symposium Hopes To educate farmers in West looking to grow hemp

West, Texas- Farmers gathered in the West Community Center to learn more on what they would have to do in order to start growing hemp.

This morning, State Representative Kyle Kacal, along the Texas Hemp Cooperative, spoke with local farmers and industry leaders on what would need to be done in order to grow hemp in Texas. Experts talked about the difference between hemp crop and marijuana crop, as well as different types of CBD.

Currently, hemp is not legal to grow in Texas. In order from hemp to be legalized, the Texas Department of Agriculture have to submit a state hemp plan to the USDA and receive approval, then administrative rules will take effect to implement the plan.