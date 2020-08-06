Heroin and meth found in Temple traffic stop

A 24-year-old Killeen woman is being held after Temple police recovered heroin and methamphetamine following a Wednesday night traffic stop.

Police spokesman Cody Weems said it was about 11:30 p.m. when an officer made a traffic stop for improper equipment on a vehicle in the 300 block of North Third Street.

The officer reported that when he tried to determine the identity of the driver and passenger that it was obvious they were giving false information.

It was then determined that the identity of the passenger was 24-year-old Ashlee Elizabeth Williams, who was wanted for a parole violation.

She was also named in outstanding warrants for obstructing the police and providing false ID in another incident.

Then during a search incident to the arrest, officers discovered the heroin and the meth.

She was taken to the Bell County Jail on two charges of failure to ID, the probation violation and the two felony charges relating to the heroin and meth.