Hewitt calls for water conservation

The City of Hewitt has enacted Stage 1 water conservation measures, saying water consumption has reached the point where the city cannot maintain adequate storage levels in its water tanks, possibly resulting reduced water service to some customers.

The statement said the city is making what it called an emergency request for conservation.

The initial restrictions have been put in place as of Wednesday and initially extending to October 4.

A statement issued by the city says conserving now will help prevent tighter, mandatory restrictions.

Under stage 1, water use is to be used only for those activities necessary to maintain public health, safety and welfare and to computer controlled irrigation systems that incorporate evaporation data in setting run times.

The notice said the city will monitor “excessive watering” and issue notifications to customers.

The notice defines as “excessive watering” as when run-off extends for a distance greater than ten feet from the customer’s property or where there is washing or hosing down of buildings, sidewalks, driveways, patios, porches, parking surfaces or other pave surfaces.

it was noted that criminal penalties do not apply under Stage 1