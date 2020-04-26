Hewitt dietician outlines how to stock up on groceries and save a fortune

HEWITT, Texas: Dietician Courtney Anderson was looking for a way to help those who have been laid off and furloughed to save money. Instead, she found a way for everyone to save thousands of dollars a year at the grocery store while also maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Anderson wrote a seven-step process to shopping smarter (and cheaper) while still keeping a diet. Her and her husband are in a stewards group in their church, where she found her inspiration.

“They wanted recommendations just to help people save money in general,” Anderson said. “I created the checklist which is a really short, seven-step process how to save money at the grocery store and I had so many ideas that I just kept writing.”

She certainly kept writing. By the time she was done, she had made a 21-page outline for families to save money at the grocery store.

In her research, she found that by taking a closer look at the products you buy, it can make a huge difference to your bank account.

“I did an online grocery cart of what I would consider normal grocery shopping habits for a family of four,” Anderson said. “Then [I] bought groceries with that same meal plan in mind, using all the tips that I recommended and, over the course of the year, it was an $8,000 difference.”

She says the biggest change to make at the grocery store is a mental one, and it’s all about being a little more patient in the aisles.

“If you just take a little bit of time to look at brands and unit prices and just get educated just a little bit, it doesn’t take much time in areas of nutrition and grocery shopping, then people can be so surprised by how much they can save,” Anderson said.

To find the tips, find out more on Anderson’s website.