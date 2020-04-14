Closings
Hewitt Elementary staff hosts parade for students

Local News
HEWITT, Texas – Teachers and school staff of Hewitt Elementary took advantage of Tuesday’s beautiful weather in a great way!

A parade was held in front of the homes of students. Everybody met at Midway Middle School just after 3:00 p.m.

They then worked their way through the neighborhoods to visit their students.

“I just want to let our Hewitt Elementary families know that we sure do miss you. And if you didn’t make it to the parade, Hewitt Elementary loves you and misses you,” says Hewitt Elementary Principal Christy Watley.

