Hewitt Harvest festival Provides Fun for All

HEWITT, Texas- First Baptist Church of Hewitt held its annual Harvest Festival, with lots of fun and activities for the community

The Harvest Festival is held every hear, usually on Halloween. This year, however, the church decided to hold it later in the fall.

There were a wide variety of activities for the whole family, including a hay ride, inflatables, face painting, and even a watch party for the Baylor vs TCU game.

The church says they love to bring the community together for events like this.