Hewitt man charged with sexually assaulting male teens

A 59-year-old Hewitt man is being held on $350,000 bond, accused of sexually abusing two teen-age boys over a period between one and two years.

Hewitt Police Department Assistant Chief Tuck Saunders said one of the victims is now 19, the other is under age.

Willie Ross Davis, Jr was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday following an investigation that began when an outcry was made about three weeks ago.

Saunders said the abuse occurred at a home in south Hewitt and that cameras were installed in the home to record the activity.

Saunders also said that the investigation is ongoing.

Davis was charged with sexual assault and continuous sexual assault of a child.