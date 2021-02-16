Hewitt man delivering firewood to homes without power

HEWITT, Texas – Tavarian Collins of Hewitt saw his neighbors and thousands of others in the greater Waco area lose power over the last two nights and decided to take action and help.

“We’re out delivering wood to everybody,” Collins said. “We’ve ran through two or three piles already, and we’re out cutting and delivering to everyone who needs it.”

While the problem literally hit close to home – he says it hit him in an emotional sense, too.

“We’re just out trying to get everybody some heat,” Collins said. “My grandmother is up in age, and she had to go to the hospital due to not having power for three days. So we just thought we’d get out and help everybody out and get a little bit of wood, the little things that count.”

Collins has worked in these conditions before, as he has hauled campers throughout the Midwest during the winter months. He delivers the wood himself, knowing how dangerous the roads are.

“It is dangerous, and there’s no expert on driving on ice, I’ll say that,” Collins said. “No matter how many times you’ve done it or how good you are, there’s no expert.”

With the pandemic still raging as well, Collins isn’t setting prices for his delivery service.

“I know how hard people are struggling right now, and everybody’s not having an easy time,” Collins said. “If you can get out and help people, it’s nice to.”

Collins does take donations to help with gas for the constant driving. To order, you can contact him on Facebook or at 254-633-8080.