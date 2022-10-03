TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Hewitt man is dead after a crash in Tyler on Sunday.

51-year-old David Lewandowski’s vehicle was hit by a car which lost control and veered into the northbound side of Highway 110, according to authorities.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that 19-year-old Nicholas Agustin, of Tyler, lost control of his vehicle and drove his 2009 Ford Crown Victoria into Lewandowski and Kimberly Thomas’s 2012 Honda Civic.

According to officials, Agustin received non-incapacitating injuries and Thomas received incapacitating injuries. They were both taken to local hospitals.

Authorities said Lewandowski was pronounced dead at the scene.