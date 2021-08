HEWITT, Texas – The Hewitt Police Department needs your help to find a missing person.

Jason Kelly was last seen on Friday, July 30th wearing a navy-colored shirt, blue jeans, and a ball cap. Kelly is 5’10″, weighs around 190 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone in the public sees Kelly, they should contact the Police Department at 254-666-1661 or call 9-1-1.

Source: Hewitt Police Department