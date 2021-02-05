Hewitt Police are investigating an early morning robbery

Hewitt Police are asking for the public’s help catching a robber that hit the Stripes Convenience Store on Sun Valley Thursday morning.

Store employees say the robber entered the store after 4 a.m. and stood around a while before someone asked him if he needed help.

The employees then say the man pulled out a black and brown pistol and told them to put all the money from the cash register into a Burger King bag he brought with him.

The robber then ran out and headed south on North Old Temple Road. Surveillance video picked up an image of an unmarked car leaving the scene.

He is described as being between 5’6″ and 5’9″ and around 19 to 24 years of age.

Anyone recognizing the suspect or knowing where he can be located, please call the Hewitt Police Department at (254) 666-6272, reference Case #21-000102.