HEWITT, Texas – The Hewitt Police Department is launching the Hewitt Dog Walker Watch Program.

The Dog Walker Watch encourages Hewitt neighbors to assist Hewitt Police as extra eyes and ears while out walking their dog, or just taking a walk.

You do not need a furry friend to join. You can email LBartlett@cityofhewitt.com to sign up or for more information.

Online training will be coming soon.