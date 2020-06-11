Hewitt Public Library set to reopen June 15

HEWITT, Texas- The Hewitt Public Library is set to open to the public on June 15th, with exceptions.

Upon entrance to the library, visitors over the age of two will be required to wear a facial covering and go through a screening process.

Services are limited, the hours open to the public have been modified to give staff time to disinfect public areas.

Anyone 55 and older will have reserved time to check out books on Monday’s from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Curbside delivery will end on Saturday, June 13th at 5:00.