Hewitt Taco Bell employees help family stuck in ditch

HEWITT, Texas – When McKenzie Noriega, along with her husband and three small children, spun out into a ditch on Wednesday, they were shocked at how quickly the nearby Taco Bell employees came to their rescue in a scary situation.

“Before I even got out of the car, all of the workers from Taco Bell were outside with no coats on, unbuckling the babies and getting them out,” Noriega said.

The family was on their way to check on their Hewitt home after it had lost power for three days.

The employees welcomed Noriega and the children inside the restaurant for tacos and water. While inside, Noriega found out most of the workers were actually there because of the storm – not in spite of it.

“A lot of them were without power at their house. And they hadn’t worked for four days, so they needed the paycheck,” Noriega said. “Their bosses allowed them to come in if they could get there safely.”

In the midst of this, community members came to the family’s aid outside, helping Noriega’s husband pull the truck out of the ditch.

“I checked outside to see if the car was still good, and I would say there was like five to seven cars, like, all stopped and ready to go,” Noriega said. “They had chains. They’re coming up with a game plan to pull the truck out. So it was pretty special to see.”

Noriega’s recording of the strangers helping has garnered over 300,000 views on social media as of Thursday night.

What struck the family wasn’t just the strangers’ willingness to help, but their enthusiasm for it.

“They found joy in helping us and knowing that we were okay, too,” Noriega said. “I think the biggest takeaway is – allow people to serve you, as well as serving others. The smallest act of kindness can definitely make a big impact on somebody.”

The family comes to Waco by way of Oregon and California, so like most Texans, they aren’t used to the road conditions that have hit the region the last week.

With roads expected to freeze over once again, they won’t be too active this weekend.

“We plan on doing nothing,” Noriega said. “We will be staying inside the house. I do not want to hit the roads again.”

Noriega says they plan to reach back out to the Taco Bell employees to thank them again, and the children said they actually had fun.