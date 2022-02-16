HEWITT, Texas – A 32-year-old Marlin man was arrested Tuesday night when officers recovered two pounds of marijuana from a car following a traffic stop in Hewitt.

Manuel Bautista was identified as the driver of a 2005 Toyota stopped near Gruver Drive and North Old Temple Road – following what police said was a traffic violation around 8:40 p.m.

A Hewitt Police Department spokesman said the officer smelled marijuana, then spotted some – resulting in a search of the vehicle being initiated.

An estimated two pounds of marijuana, along with other paraphernalia and cash, were recovered from the back seat area of the car – and Bautista was transported to the McLennan County Jail.

He remained in the jail on a state jail felony level charge of possession.