Hewitt water main break leaves complex without water

HEWITT, Texas – Hundreds of residents of the Meadow Park apartment complex in Hewitt were without water most of the day Monday after a major water main break.

Hewitt City Manager Bo Thomas said word of the break came about 3:00 a.m.

The break in the 8-inch line left water standing throughout the complex with little or no water flowing in most units.

City workers worked through the day locating and repairing the line that served just the complex in the 500 block of North Hewitt Drive.

City manager Thomas said the cause of the break had not been determined by early Monday afternoon.