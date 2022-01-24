A 29-year-old Hewitt woman is now facing felony charges after police arrested her following a reported daylight vehicle burglary.

Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said Kristin Elizabeth Copeland was arrested Sunday afternoon after police initially responded to a call in the 400 block of Commerce.

Chief Devlin said the call came in about 3:00 p.m. regarding a woman and two men arguing about a vehicle burglary.

The victim had confronted the woman who ran off and was followed with police taking her into custody.

Chief Devlin said that when she was identified, it was determined that there were other warrants for her.

She remained in the McLennan County Jail on three counts of burglary of a motor vehicle with two previous convictions.

Chief Devlin said her previous cases had also involved offenses in Hewitt.