Hewitt woman indicted in death of her husband who was charged with sex abuse of a child

A McLennan County Grand Jury has returned a murder indictment against Shawn Delynn Olson, accused of slashing the wrists of her husband.

McLennan County deputies found James Dale Olson dead and Shawn Olson injured when they went looking for the man who was supposed to be in court.

The pair was found in at 825 Majestic in Hewitt where they had traced the missing man by his ankle monitor.

James Olson had been charged been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Shawn Olson was first taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital for treatment of injuries to her wrists, then was later arrested in Temple and taken to the McLennan County Jail where her bond was set at $650,000.

Shawn Olson when interviewed said she had used a straight razor to cut her husband’s wrists but said she had cut him twice because she said she missed an artery the first time.