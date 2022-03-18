A 39-year-old Hewitt woman has been sentenced to thirty years in prison in connection with the death of her husband.

Shawn Delynn Olson was found along with her husband James Dale Olson in a home in the 800 block of Majestic when officers went there when James Olson failed to show up for court.

He had been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Both were found with their wrists cut. James Olson was dead at the scene, Shawn Olson was alive and was taken to a hospital and later charged with murder.

Deputies had located a note on the door that stated to call the police, and once in the residence deputies discovered the two with severe wounds.

James Olson showed signs of deep lacerations on the wrist which were attributed as the cause of his death.

Shawn Olson was interviewed and stated that she had used a straight razor to cut James Olson`s wrist. She also stated she cut him twice because she missed the “artery” in his wrist.