TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reports Mary Jane Hinkle has been found and safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a 14-year-old runaway.

Mary Jane Hinkle is 5’4”, weighs 100 pounds, has blonde (possibly dyed brown) hair, green eyes, and a scar on her right arm/wrist.



Mary Jane Hinkle. (Courtesy: Temple PD)

If you have any information on Mary Jane’s whereabouts, you can call Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department