High school football game moved because of a water main break

A second high school football game has been moved because of a water main break at Leo Buckley Stadium.

The Shoemaker Grey Wolves were going to take on the Kerrville Tivy Antlers Friday night, but the water main issue will not be fixed in time. It affects restrooms, concessions, and the handwashing stations.

The game will now be played at Antler Stadium. The address is 1300 Stadium Drive, in Kerrville.

Thursday’s game between the Harker Heights Knights and the Round Rock McNeil Mavericks also had to be moved because of the water problem. That game will take place Friday at Midway’s Panther Stadium in Hewitt.