High School Football Kicks Off COVID era

VALLEY MILLS, Texas – The Valley Mills Eagles are one of hundreds of teams continuing the timeless tradition of Texas high school football into the 2020 season, albeit with significant restrictions.

The most glaring COVID-19 precaution teams have to take is significantly cutting capacity in their stadiums.

“50 percent capacity is what’s available in our stadium,” Valley Mills ISD Superintendent Mike Kelly said. “We have every other row marked off in our stadium on home and visiting side. Our home side will hold 300 people, so that’s our home capacity, and then our visitors 150.”

Kelly says the Eagles usually play in front of crowds upwards of 1,000 people for a home game. He thinks it’s one of the reasons this school and Texas high school football is so special and revered.

“When our guys walk out of that locker room and walk up out there and through that gate, maybe they don’t turn and see but to feel the excitement on the sidelines and in the crowd,” Kelly said. “That’s something, no matter what you’re performing in. You know people are there. They’re there to cheer you on. They’re there to see you do your best.”

On top of the precautions in the bleachers, all fans must wear masks. The same goes for coaches and even players, who need to mask up when they aren’t wearing their helmets.

Fans need to fill out COVID questionnaires when they enter the stadium, and the officials will get temperature tested before game time.

With doubts this season would actually happen, Friday is the night the players have been waiting for.

“At the end of last year or even when they started in August, there may have been some doubt to whether this is gonna happen or not,” Kelly said. “Tonight it comes to fruition, and they get to go out there and play and perform for our school, and I think they’re ready to do it.”