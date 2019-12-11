High School student accused of assaulting teacher

A 17-year-old Killeen high school student is accused of attacking his teacher.

Killeen ISD police say Tyler Cravens attacked Sam Jones in the School Suspension Room.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jones told officers that Cravens physically assaulted him in the classroom by jumping him and pushing him over a desk and computer. That caused Jones to injure his knee and shoulder.

This video shows part of the altercation. A warning, there is adult language.

Cravens is now in the Bell County Jail, charged with assaulting a public servant as an adult.

His bail is set at $35,000.