High school students create map of public art

WACO, Texas – Three high school students have created a map of public art in downtown Waco.

The interactive map features sculptures, murals, and more for anyone to go on a tour of all the art Waco has to offer.

Students Laith Altarabishi, Kathryn Brooks, and Callum Longenecker say this map is an opportunity to dive into the artwork that is freely available to anyone.

If you’d like to add a new artwork, please email your information to creativewaco.org.

Source: Creative Waco

