MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle starts in Dallas and ends in a pasture in rural Madison County.

Sheriff’s deputies were advised at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday of a high-speed chase coming into Madison County on Interstate 45 northbound from Walker County. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office was chasing a stolen vehicle out of Dallas with speeds exceeding 125 mph.

Madison County deputies, along with officers from the Madisonville Police Department, arrived at the 142 on-ramp with spike strips ready to be deployed to end the pursuit. However, the suspect exited the 142 off-ramp – crossing over State Highway 21 – crashed through a property fence, and continued on into a pasture.

















Two suspects bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot through the pasture to the east, before being quickly apprehended. Both suspects were handed over to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries to any officers or suspects were reported.