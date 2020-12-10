High speed chase in Waco leads to search for armed men

A high speed chase that began after Waco police were responding to a disturbance call lead to a ground search for four people after the fleeing vehicle broke down.

It started shortly after 11:00 a.m. Thursday with a blue vehicle fleeing the scene of the original call and officers dropping in behind it as headed east on Loop 340 from the Bosque Boulevard area.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said as speeds reached 100 miles per hour, the fleeing vehicle took the Highway 84 exit, then continued on the access road eventually ending up going east on Franklin Avenue.

The car became disabled in the 3100 block of Franklin with the occupants bailing out and running toward Austin Avenue triggering a ground search.

Two people were reported in custody about 11:40 a.m. with the search continuing for the other two.

The men were reported armed.

The Department of Public Safety was assisting in the pursuit and search.