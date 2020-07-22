High speed chase leads officers from College Station to Riesel

RIESEL, Texas – A 25-year-old College Station man led police and troopers on a high-speed chase from College Station to Riesel on Tuesday night – evading multiple attempts to spike his tires before finally getting stopped when Riesel Police were successful.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Jimmy Morgan said it started about 8:21 p.m., when a trooper spotted red Subaru SUV speeding going north on Highway 6.

As the trooper dropped in behind him, the driver made as if to pull over on the shoulder to stop – but as the trooper got out, he sped away and reached speeds near 100 miles per hour.

As the chase went north on Highway 6, multiple attempts were made to deploy spike strips to stop him – but the driver was able to avoid them.

Ironically, in one of the attempts, the pursuing trooper’s tire was flattened.

By then other agencies were involved in the chase, and the vehicle was finally stopped on the south side of Riesel.

The driver was taken into custody and taken back to the original trooper, who by then had changed his tire.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Ekanta Desai of College Station, who was transported to the Brazos County Jail on charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.