High speed chase of two vehicles ends in crash, chase on foot and two arrests

A high speed chase with speeds of 110 miles per hour involving two vehicles ended with two Dallas area men being arrested in Bell County.

DPS spokesman Bryan Washko said a second driver in a second vehicle attempted to ram and disable a trooper chasing the first vehicle as the pursuit continued south through Waco and beyond on I-35.

It all started about 8:30 a.m. Monday when a DPS trooper spotted a late model Toyota Tacoma pickup being driven recklessly southbound on the interstate.

A computer check returned with information that the truck had been reported stolen and the trooper attempted a traffic stop.

The driver evaded and sped off with the trooper in pursuit.

The trooper then reported another vehicle, a Nissan passenger car, that was apparently traveling with the pickup, approached the trooper’s car and attempted to ram it.

The trooper was able to avoid the collision and then found himself in pursuit of two vehicles southbound at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Other units joined in the chase with the Nissan taking an exit at Troy.

A trooper used what is called a ” pit maneuver’ to tap the pursued vehicle with his patrol car to cause the Nissan to go out of control and strike a guard rail.

The driver bailed out and ran across all lanes of the Interstate without being hit with the trooper in foot pursuit.

Both made it across safely and the trooper was able to catch and take the driver into custody.

In the meantime, the Tacoma pickup was still going south at high speed, eventually taking an exit in Temple, looped around to go northbound, but was also disabled by a pit maneuver.

The pickup went out of control and rolled four times, but the driver was properly restrained and escaped injury.

He was also taken into custody.

Both drivers were checked out medically, and since the offenses initially occurred in McLennan County, were both taken to the McLennan County Jail.

The driver of the Nissan was being held on charges of felony evading arrest with a motor vehicle and aggravated assault against a peace officer for attempting to ram the trooper’s car.

The other driver was being held on felony evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges.