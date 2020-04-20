High speed chase through three cities leads to arrest, vehicle recovery

Bond has been set at $200,000 for an 18-year-old Temple man accused of leading police on a 90 mile per hour chase through Harker Heights, Killeen and Nolanville early Saturday morning.

Harker Heights police spokesman Lawrence Stewart said it started about 2:20 a.m. Saturday when a Harker Heights officer spotted a 2017 Gray Toyota Tundra pickup that had earlier been reported stolen in Temple.

An area wide broadcast had been put out for officers to be watching for it when the officer spotted it going west on Central Texas Expressway.

The officer followed the truck into Killeen and with the driver then turning and heading back east on Hwy I-14 toward Nolanville.

Police reported there was zero traffic on the highway and speed reached approximately 90 mph during the pursuit.

Nolanville Police Department assisted with the pursuit and got the vehicle stopped and the driver was taking into custody around 3:00.

He was identified as 18-year-old Jeffrey Dewayne Warren of Temple.

He was booked into the Bell County Jail on charges of felony evading arrest with a motor vehicle.