High-Speed Rail is moving closer to becoming a reality in Texas

Texas Central Railroad says it has received federal approval for its plans to build a high-speed railroad to connect Dallas and Houston.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration released its final Rule of Particular Applicability (RPA) and the Record of Decision (ROD) for the company.

The RPA is the regulatory framework that Texas Central Railroad will use to govern its high-speed rail system. The company is basing its plan on a Japanese high-speed rail system, which has been in use for more than fifty years.

Texas Central Railroad plans to build the rail along I-45, passing through Leon, Limestone, and Grimes Counties, among others.

You can read the full 327-page report here.

When completed, Texas Central Railroad says it should cut the trip from Dallas to Houston to just 90 minutes.

State Representative Ben Leman of Magnolia says Texas Central Railway is still a long way off from being ready to actually break ground.

The Republican says the RPA and ROD simply give the Federal Railroad Administration information about the environmental impacts and safety requirements the railway will need to operate by.