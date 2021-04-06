Highway 6 body identified

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office reports the man whose body was found alongside Highway 6 Monday morning has been identified as 62 year old Charles Mason of Waco.

Investigators are waiting for preliminary results of an autopsy that was ordered to confirm how he died.

While an exact time of death was not determined, it was believed he had only been there since earlier that morning when he was found about 8:00 a.m. near Harrison Road and near the Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church.

A spokesman said people in the area had seen the man out in the median trying to hitch a ride earlier in the morning.