Highway 6 construction will lead to delays

WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin a project to rehabilitate a portion of Highway 6 in Bosque County this Monday.

This project is designed to increase safety along the highway, and will resurface and widen approximately 23 miles of the existing roadway from the Bosque/McLennan County line, southeast of Clifton, to SH-22, southwest of Meridian.

Intermittent passing lanes will also be added, as well as the application of safety-end-treatments to culvert-ends at cross drainage locations under the roadway and adjoining private driveways within the project area.

The work is being undertaken by Big Creek Construction of Hewitt, at a cost of $19.8 Million. It is scheduled for completion in the winter of 2021, weather permitting.

TxDOT is advising residents and travelers to expect temporary lane closures, a ten MPH reduction in the speed limit, temporary delays, and some congestion between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily, within the work zone, for the duration of the project.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation