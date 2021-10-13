Highway dedicated to fallen trooper

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today held a dedication ceremony for a portion of U.S. 84 in honor of Trooper Damon Allen.

Allen died in the line of duty in 2017.

Allen’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, Central Texas Regional Director Todd Snyder, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement and state and local officials attended the ceremony at the Eighth Avenue Baptist Church in Teague.

The Trooper Damon Allen Highway, created by the 86th Texas Legislature, consist of a section of U.S. 84 from Prairie Hill to Oakwood (mile markers 704 to 772) in Limestone and Freestone counties.

“Today’s memorial dedication reminds us of the selfless sacrifice DPS Troopers provide their communities and this state on a daily basis,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Trooper Allen was a true hero, and we will never forget his name and his devotion to this great state.”

Regional Director Todd Snyder also recalled Allen’s faithful service.

“Trooper Allen heroically put his life on the line to protect this community, and he will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the people of Texas,” Snyder said. “This memorial roadway will serve as a reminder to the public of his sacrifice in order to protect theirs.”

Trooper Allen died November 23, 2017 as a result of a shooting that occurred as he conducted a traffic stop on I-45 in Freestone County.

Allen, who joined DPS in 2002, was stationed in Groesbeck at the time of his death and is survived by his wife and four children.