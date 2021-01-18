Hiker rescued at Rogers Park

The Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department rescued a hiker who fell Sunday.

Rescuers were sent about noon Sunday to locate and care for the hiker who suffered what was described as a traumatic injury due to a fall.

The hiker was not reachable by a ground ambulance.

Morgan’s Point Resort rescue personnel were joined by Temple Fire and Rescue’s Special Operations Rescue team with their rope rescue capabilities and additional manpower.

Once the patient was located and stabilized, the victim was loaded on a ” stokes basket” and lowered to the shoreline below.

Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department Photo

The patient was then transported by boat to a location where they could be met by Temple EMS personnel.