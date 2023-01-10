HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor will be performing a bridge demolition of the old Interstate 35E southbound bridge as part an ongoing project.

The demolition set to happen from this Tuesday through this Friday. To perform this demolition safely, crews will conduct various lane closures, including full interstate closures:

• I-35 northbound two inside lanes from south US-77 to FM-2959

• I-35W northbound all lanes at the split (I-35W traffic detoured back to I-35W via FM-2959)

• I-35E southbound all lanes from north of FM-2959 to US-77 (I-35E southbound traffic will be

directed to US-77 via FM-2959)

• I-35W southbound traffic will be directed to exit US-77/Spur 579 (Ex. 370)

All closures and related work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., with all lanes open during

the daytime.