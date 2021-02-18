Hill County Courthouse Damaged by Flooding Amid Winter Storm









Hillsboro, Tx- The Hill County Courthouse suffered flooding from a burst pipe due to recent winter storms.

The flooding started from a broken pipe in the sprinkler system of the historic courthouse burst on February 17th. Continuous freezing precipitation made it difficult for emergency vehicles to respond.

“Seeing the condition of the courthouse is heartbreaking, but the good news in all of this is that there is no structural damage. All damage is cosmetic or related to the working of our technology and all can be repaired. Our records are safe, and I’m grateful for the enormous outpouring of support and assistance we have received,” said Hill County Judge Justin Lewis. “Everyone has stepped up and we will have operations back up as soon as possible.”

Water distribution systems across the county continue to encounter challenges in keeping water moving due to frozen equipment and broken pipes. Individuals are encouraged to conserve water as much as possible. Most utility crews are only able to respond to emergency calls at this point.