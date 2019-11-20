Hill county fatal crash victim identified

HILL COUNTY, Texas- A fatal car accident has claimed the life of one victim and sent another to the hospital.

On Monday, November 18th, at approximately 3:55 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a crash on SH 81 near FM 67, south of Grandview.

A Toyota Corolla traveling southbound attempted to swerve around an animal that was in the roadway, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn.

The driver was transported to JPS in Fort Worth to be treated for a possible injury.

The passenger, Bryant Wilson, 22, of Whitney was pronounced dead at the scene.

Slow down and use extra caution when traveling through areas with a high and active wildlife population.

Be aware of increased wildlife movement in some regions during certain times of the year.