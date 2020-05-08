Hill County high speed chase tops 100 mph

One man is in the hospital after a high speed chase that began in Whitney Thursday night ended in a crash in Johnson County,

A Hill County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said they got involvedat 10:28 p.m. when the driver ran a red light in Whitney then refused to stop.

The pursuit continued north on smaller state highways then onto I-35 for a time at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Units from Whitney Police, Hill County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsboro Police and Itasca Police were involved.

The driver crashed just after 11:00 p.m. in Johnson County and was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Clifton Police in Bosque County says the incident appeared to have stemmed from a domestic disturbance they had responded to about 9:00 p.m. Thusday.

When Clifton officers arrived, they found a victim who had been assaulted, but the suspect had fled.

Clifton police put out an “attempt-to-locate” broadcast throughout the area.

Two Whitney officers spotted the vehicle as it entered their city and attempted to stop it and the pursuit was on.

The driver went through Hillsboro then north into Johnson County through Itasca and toward Cleburne