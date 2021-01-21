Hill County semi crash blocks interstate for hours

Indian Spring Middle School Principal Joseph Alexander has sent a message to families and employees that the school is going to the virtual learning mode as more employees are not expected to be able to come to the campus.

“Although no new cases of COVID-19 were reported by students or staff members today, two cases have been reported so far this week. At this time, we expect at least 29 employees will be out tomorrow. Most are out after testing positive for COVID-19, being in close contact with someone who tested positive, or experiencing symptoms that could be a sign of the virus. That includes members of our campus leadership team and teachers.

“As a result, Transformation Waco has made the decision to transition our campus to fully remote instruction starting tomorrow (Thursday, January 21) and continuing through next week. We plan to reopen for in-person instruction on Monday, February 1.

“All of our students have a device that they take home with them, so they can access instruction remotely while the campus is closed for in-person instruction. Any families without internet access at home have also been able to check out a mobile hotspot. For assistance with either a device or a hotspot, families can call the student helpdesk at 254-284-1072 between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“As the virus continues to circulate in our community, it is important to monitor yourself for possible symptoms of COVID-19, which include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. If you develop any of these symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider and stay home. If you are an employee, please also notify your supervisor.

“Even if you aren’t experiencing any of these symptoms, you may still want to be tested for COVID-19. Details on the free testing available in our community can be found at covidwaco.com. Pre-registration is required.

“Thank you for working with us to support our students as we transition to fully remote instruction.”