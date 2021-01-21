Hill County semi crash blocks interstate for hours

The Department of Public Safety was estimating a five hour blockage of northbound lanes of I-35 following a morning traffic crash involving an 18-wheeler.
DPS spokesman Ryan Howard said the crash occurred about 5:50 a.m. Thursday on I-35 E near FM 934 north of Hillsboro as a Freightliner truck tractor crashed into a crash cushion and overturned.
The driver was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco with Sgt Howard saying he was suffering critical injuries.
The driver’s identity was not released as of Thursday morning.
Sgt Howard said fatigue driving was believed to have been a factor in the crash, with the DPS investigation active and ongoing Thursday morning.
Traffic was being diverted at FM 2959 and sent to the US 77 Bypass.
Traffic delays were expected to last up to five hours on the northbound side only.