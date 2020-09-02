Hill County Sheriff’s Conduct Gambling raid on Whitney Area Business

Whitney, Tx- Hill County Sheriff’s raided a gambling operation just outside the city of Whitney.

On September 1st the Hill County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 2385 State Highway 22, just outside the city limits of Whitney. The “business” commonly known as “Sweat Peas”.

During the course of their on-going criminal investigation, investigators secured a search warrant for the offense of Gambling Promotion, which is a Class A Misdemeanor.

Deputies detained fourteen individuals at the business, which included three owner/employees and eleven patrons.

As a result of the search warrant, deputies seized all of the gaming equipment and documentation related to the illegal gambling that was occurring at the location. They additionally seized a firearm that was reported stolen out of Fort Worth PD in November of last year. Also seized was a small amount of methamphetamine as well as a little over $6,000 in proceeds from illegal gambling.