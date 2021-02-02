Hill County Sheriff’s deputy saves elderly couple from house fire

HILL COUNTY, Texas – A Hill County Sheriff’s Office deputy saves an elderly couple from a fire inside of their home.

A Hill County 9-1-1 dispatcher took an emergency call early Tuesday morning regarding a fire at a residence. The house was in the 100 block of Elm Branch, in the Whitney area.

A deputy arrived on scene ten minutes after the initial call to find the house on fire.

An elderly couple was still inside of the house, and had thrown out some of the items which caught on fire. Unfortunately, they threw them out of the front door and onto the wooden front steps, which resulted in the steps catching fire. It is believed this was the only entrance/exit into the house.

A witness informed the deputy there were two elderly people still inside of the house. Dispatch received information there was a fire in the living room as well as the bedroom areas of the home. The deputy called out to the occupants inside of the house, and asked them to step away from the door while he cleared the fire off of the steps and prepared to force entry.

For reasons not clear, the elderly couple was reluctant to leave the house. The woman was trying to find her cats inside of one of the smoke-filled rooms. The deputy entered the home, found the woman and carried her out first. Once outside, he handed her off to a neighbor who had spotted the fire on the porch and came over to lend assistance. The deputy then turned and went back inside to retrieve the man. He carried the man outside of the burning residence, where he handed him off to the same neighbors who assisted him with the woman.

At this time, fire units began arriving on scene to extinguish the flames.

Careflite paramedics checked on the elderly couple, as well as the deputy. The deputy was treated at the scene for a minor burn to his hand, as well as smoke inhalation. Following this incident, he returned to his regular patrol duties.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizens who called in the fire, and especially the woman and man who took the initiative to help the deputy as he carried each fire victim out of the house and down the stairs to safety.

Source: Hill County Sheriff’s Office