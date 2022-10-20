Hillsboro, Tx (FOX 44) – A Hillsboro couple has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term in connection with a 2018 murder.

45-year-old Edgar Barr-Lazcano was sentenced to 25 years and 44-year-old Cecola Mozon was assessed 20 years following their convictions in connection with the February 2018 shooting death of 27-year-old Deonshira “Deon” Slider.

Prosecutors said she had been shot while the suspect couple were getting mail from the mail room in the victim’s apartment complex.

The victim’s four-year-old son was present and witnessed the shooting.

Mozon and Barr-Lazcano had been in a romantic relationship with each other.

Investigators said that prior to the murder, Moxon had harassed and stalked Slider at her work place, at her apartment and on social media.

About a week before her death, Slider had reported receiving death threats from Moxon.

The Texas Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecution Division, represented by Assistant Attorneys General Dorian C. Cotlar and Andrew “Drew” Rountree represented the State of Texas in this case.

The investigation was spearheaded by the Hillsboro Police Department with assistance from the forensic analysts at the Waco Police Department, as well as the Texas Rangers and Texas Department of Public Safety forensic analysts.

An Attorney General’s Office statement said, “through law enforcement’s tireless, thorough investigation, all other possible suspects were eliminated, and Barr-Lazcano and Mozon were developed as suspects and confirmed as the perpetrators. “