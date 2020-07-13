Hillsboro fire damages two homes, seriously burns resident

One person was seriously injured and two homes were damaged in a Sunday fire in Hillsboro.

Flames damaged homes at 709 and 711 East Franklin and destroyed a pickup parked at one of the homes.

An occupant of one of the homes was transported to the Parkland Hospital Burn Unit in Dallas for treatment of burns.

A Hillsboro police officer was taken to Hill Regional Hospital in Hillsboro for treatment of heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters from Hillsboro were assisted by units from Peoria, Itasca, Bynum, Whitney, Grandview, Lakeview and Abbott.