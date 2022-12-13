Hillsboro, Tx (FOX44) – 30 Hillsboro Independent School District students escaped injury when the school bus they were in was involved in a traffic accident.

The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety reported the accident involved the bus and a pickup truck, and occurred about 4:09 p.m. Monday on State Highway 77 – near the TA Travel Center.

Hillsboro ISD Interim Superintendent Brenda Speer said 30 students were being transported on the bus. Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, along with Careflite and the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene.

All of the students were checked out at the scene and released to their parents.