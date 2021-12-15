KILLEEN, Texas – Following the abrupt closure of Central Freight Lines in Waco, the Killeen Independent School District will be hosting a hiring event.

The event will take place this Thursday at 10:00 a.m. for these employees interested in learning about careers available to them within the district. The information session will focus on certain positions – including CDL driver, bus monitor, mechanic, and classroom aides. The event will be hosted on Zoom to allow interested applicants the opportunity to easily join and gain information.

Killeen ISD hires CDL drivers year-round, and base pay begins at $17.46 an hour. Drivers can earn up to $4,600 in bonuses, and take advantage of all current referral stipends available to employees.

Applicants interested in obtaining their CDL may also join the virtual hiring event to learn about the district’s CDL reimbursement program and qualifications.

Interested applicants can apply online at www.killeenisd.org/jobs, or call 254-336-0170 for more information. The Zoom is open to the public – not only Central Freight Lines employees.

Source: Killeen Independent School District