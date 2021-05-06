Hispanic Leaders’ Network presents: A Conversation with Waco’s New Police Chief

WACO, Texas – The Hispanic Leaders’ Network is excited to welcome Waco’s new Chief of Police, Dr. Sheryl Victorian, as its guest speaker for the May monthly virtual luncheon.

The event will take place Friday, May 7, at noon, where Chief Victorian will discuss her journey to becoming Waco’s Police Chief and her desire to make Waco a model city for public safety, police-community partnerships, and building trust and legitimacy in policing.

Criminal Justice students from University High and Waco High will be special guests participating in this event.

If you would like to attend this virtual event you can find the Zoom link registration here.

Source: Rapoport Academy Public School