Hit and run crash kills a man in a wheelchair

Waco Police are investigating a hit and run crash that killed a man in a motorized wheelchair.

Officers went to Robinson Dr. near Madison Dr. after getting a call about a serious crash around 8:45 p.m., Saturday night. They found 57-year-old Dennis Roberts trapped under a car.

Officers say he was going south on Robinson, when several cars hit him. An ambulance took him to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, where he died from his injuries. His family responded to the scene of the crash and were told of his death.

Witnesses told police a dark grey Toyota Camry hit Roberts and drove off, dragging his wheelchair along with it. Officers found the wheelchair near the intersection of Primrose and S. 27th Street.

The driver of the second vehicle that hit Roberts did not leave the scene of the crash.

If you know anything about this crash or the driver of the dark grey Toyota Camry, please contact Waco Police at (254)753-HELP (4357).