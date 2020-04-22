Hit and run in front of officer leads to pursuit, tussle, and arrest

A woman was arrested after she fled a traffic crash that occurred right in front of a police officer but not before a little additional drama.

Charlotte Renee Ward ended up in the McLennan County Jail on several charges following the incident that started just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when a Waco Patrol officer witnessed a vehicle strike another vehicle at the intersection of Waco Drive and Valley Mills Drive.

That vehicle then fled the scene of the crash going west on Waco Drive.

The officer that witnessed the crash attempted to stop the car but a short pursuit ensued.

The suspect vehicle stopped in the parking lot of First National Bank on the service road of Highway 84 just west of Highway 6.

The passenger complied with officers and was eventually released.

The driver, Charlotte Ward of Waco, was taken into custody.

During the arrest, she resisted transport and then began kicking the inside of the patrol vehicle.

Police determined that she initially gave a false name, but was eventually identified as Ward.

After officers properly identified her, they learned that she was wanted on a felony warrant.

She was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance before being taken to McLennan County Jail where she was charged with Evading Arrest, Resisting Transport, Failure to Identify as a fugitive, and Failure to Stop and Identify in an accident with property damage.

The outstanding warrants were for two counts of theft with two or more prior convictions with bond set at $250,000.

There was also another warrant for failure to appear in court.