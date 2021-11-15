Hit and run on W Stan Schlueter in Killeen leaves one hurt

Killeen police are looking for the vehicle and driver who struck a man on West Stan Schlueter Loop Sunday night then left the scene.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to W Stan Schlueter and Judson Avenue at 9:31 p.m. Sunday in reference to an auto-pedestrian crash.

On arrival, officers found a male victim lying in the roadway on the inside lane of the eastbound side of West Stan Schleuter in front of O’Reilly’s.

Officers immediately began life saving measures until paramedics arrived.

He was immediately transported to Advent Health with his condition unknown Monday morning.

Police had no vehicle description.

The investigation is on going with police asking that anyone with information please contact them.