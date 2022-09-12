FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A victim of a hit-and-run has been found dead in Freestone County.

The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office says that at approximately 2:47 p.m. Friday, a man traveling northbound on Interstate 45 reported to Dispatch that he saw what he believed to be someone lying on the side of the road around Mile Marker #192 or #193. Deputies responded to this location and found a man dead.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrived on scene and completed its investigation. The Sheriff’s Office says it appears the deceased is a victim of a hit-and-run which occurred between Thursday and Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the individual has been identified and notification has been made to the family. The Dew Fire Department assisted with traffic control while DPS and the Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information to assist DPS in their investigation, you can contact the Waco Department of Public Safety’s Office or the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office at 903-389-3236 – press 1 for Dispatch.